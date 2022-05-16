- On GTU this morning – Someone is absolutely in love with his wife – and if there’s one person who knows Steph Curry the most, it IS his wife Ayesha Curry. With Steph being an NBA superstar, the couple has had its fair share of link-ups to bizarre rumors. Nevertheless, Steph and Ayesha have proven that nothing can tear them apart, and their 10 years of marriage already speak for themselves. With that in mind, it’s only proper that the pair is sure about what they can and can’t live without. During a Q&A session on HBO Max’s new reality show, “About Last Night,” Ayesha asked her husband what he could not live without for one straight month—sex, coffee, phone, or weed. To everyone’s surprise, it did not take long for the two-time NBA MVP to make a definitive response. According to Steph, he is sure he wouldn’t survive a month without getting intimate with his wife! She says date nights keep their relationship ‘spicy’!
- Plus, after Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians fans couldn’t get enough of the silly kitchen faux pas. The model responded to a tweet Thursday poking fun at a viral moment from this week’s episode of The Kardashians. During the episode, the 818 founder is seen in her mother’s kitchen attempting to slice a cucumber to make herself a snack. The result left fans puzzled by Kendall’s chopping strategy. During Thursday’s episode, Kendall visited her mom, Kris Jenner, at her new house and started making herself a snack after denying Kris’ offer to have their chef make one for her. “I’m making it myself,” Kendall responded. “Just gotta chop up some cucumber, it’s pretty easy.”
- And you’ve probably noticed that every time you see someone famous on TV, whether in a movie, walking the red carpet, doing a modeling shoot or reading the news, they usually have one thing in common… A great looking tan. And in most cases, a tan that usually comes from a self tanning product of some kind. But have you ever asked yourself, why? Why do people, both men and women, who are paid a lot of money to look good, usually have the look of a great sunless tan?
- 1. A Self Tan Makes You Look Healthier. It’s no secret that having a little color makes you look healthier then when you’re starkly pale. It’s also no secret that wrinkles, age spots and skin cancer DO NOT look all that great on most people.
- 2. Self Tanners Make You Look Thinner. I’m not sure why this one is true exactly, but studies have shown that a tan tricks the eye into thinking a person is thinner than they actually are. I guess it’s the same principle at play when people wear black clothes to try to make themselves look thinner.
- 3. A Self Tan Can Help Conceal Skin Imperfections. Have you ever noticed how newscasters nowadays seem to be extremely tan? Especially if they work for a network that films in HD? That’s because a tan, like makeup, will help cover up some of the imperfections in their skin.
- Finally, because we all needed a laugh on this Monday morning, check out local mom and digital creator Jane Williamson and her hilarious take on ‘Utah moms be like…”
- At the end of the show – June is right around the corner. So you know what that means, it’s almost Pride Month! And Oreo is stepping up its game this year by releasing its first official retail Pride pack. The Oreo Pride cookie pack “reinforces the importance of active allyship by transforming the cookie pack exterior into a beautifully decorated canvas full of authentic words of love for the LGBTQ+ community sourced from real, lifelong allies,” according to an Oreo spokesperson. Each Oreo Pride pack is meant to be written on and gifted, so the pack offers an open space where Oreo and PFLAG National encourage allies to write personalized notes of allyship before sharing cookies with their loved ones. What a sweet way to celebrate! Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU.