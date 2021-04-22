Why body acceptance is the most loving thing you can do

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Body acceptance coach Kelsie Jepsen says body acceptance is the healthiest most loving thing you can do for yourself, and that accepting yourself does not mean “giving up on yourself.” It’s the opposite! It’s caring so deeply about your physical, mental, and emotional well being, that you commit to unlearning harmful and oppressive belief systems and learning what actual health, peace, and joy looks like in your unique body, self, and soul.

We love what we learn from her, and this conversation was no exception. Kelsie's next 10 week body acceptance group workshop starts Thursday, May 13th from 4 pm – 5:30 pm MT.