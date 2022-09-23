- On Good Things Utah this morning – Our show is on the road this morning! Deena and Surae are live in Cedar City on the beautiful Southern Utah University campus. And we put together some fun facts about Cedar City that you may not know – First, it’s is the largest city in Iron County, Utah, United States. It is located 250 miles south of Salt Lake City, and 170 miles north of Las Vegas on Interstate 15. It is the home of Southern Utah University, the Utah Shakespeare Festival, the Utah Summer Games, the Simon Fest Theatre Co., and other events. As of the 2010 census the city had a population of 28,857, up from 20,257 in 2000. As of 2019, the estimated population was 34,764.
- So why consider living someone where like Cedar City? Everyone knows New York, Washington D.C., San Francisco and Los Angeles carry high cost-of-living. Rent in those cities is among the highest in the nation, and home ownership is out-of-reach for many. But you don’t need to live in a major metropolitan area along one of the coasts to experience the budget-busting impact of high costs. Inland cities like Chicago, Atlanta, and Denver, offer relatively high cost-of-living as compared to many small towns dotted across the nation’s landscape. Major cities also offer many career benefits, which offer the potential to earn a higher income. But this benefit depends on your industry. Small towns have plenty of great perks of their own to offer, and you may find they’re a lot more affordable than a crowded city. Here are some of the reasons why small towns are great, budget-friendly places to live:
- Slower Pace. Far away from the hustle and bustle of a big city, the slower, more relaxed pace of small towns can be a welcome change of pace.
- Fewer Crowds. When you go out on a Saturday night, you won’t be waiting in line 45 minutes for a table or fighting to find seats in a crowded movie theater.
- Less Crime. In a small town, it’s safer for kids to play outside, for bikers to chain their bikes in front of a coffee shop, and for you to leave your car windows cracked when you’re parked in your driveway over the summer.
- Finally a relationship therapist weighs in on dating don’ts this morning. Finding love can be a challenging journey, and we may not always know what to say or how to present ourselves on dates, which is why the advice of dating and relationship coach, Louanne Ward, can come in handy. In a video posted to her Instagram account, Ward shared her advice in hopes of educating others not to do the same next time they embark on a date. The dating coach lays out mistakes that can ruin a first date.
- Fishing for compliments.
Ward claims that inferring to your date that you want to be complimented means that you’re seeking validation, which can be a turn-off. “It shows that you’re insecure and you want to be the center of attention,” she explains. “It’s not attractive.”
- Avoiding answering questions and deflecting the question back onto your date. Ward assures viewers that they do not have to answer every question their date asks them if they wish not to. However, avoiding all questions and asking your date the same ones without providing them with an answer can be a turn-off.
- Using your date as a therapist.
We all have bad days and need to vent every now and then, but Ward advises against dumping all of your issues onto your date.
- At the end of the show – Some of the most delicious food that Cedar City has to offer! Including cinnamon rolls that you just have to see to believe the size – we hope you tune in for our fun show on the road in Southern Utah on a Friday edition of GTU.