- On the second hour of GTU this morning – What causes those dry lips in the winter? So many things can cause dry, wrinkled lips. “Dehydration, weather changes, certain lip balm ingredients (like menthol, camphor, phenol, and salicylic acid), vitamin deficiencies (specifically iron, zinc, and Vitamin B12), sun damage, and lip-licking can all cause dry lips,” explains Jennifer Weiss, a PA at Marmur Medical. Add to that list: sun exposure, mouth breathing, and wearing face masks (because, COVID), says Dr. Purvisha Patel, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Visha Skincare. Aside from external factors, “the skin on your lips is thinner than the rest of your body,” says Janna Ronert, esthetician and founder of IMAGE Skincare. “Your lips don’t have any oil glands, so they become more susceptible to dehydration and dryness,” she explains. Deena has what products you should be using to stop the dryness.
- Plus, planning a second date can be just as critical to sparking connection as what happens on the first date. While first-date conversation topics may be more straightforward to come up with, deciding how to follow them up may prove a bit more challenging. So, we talked with a couple of dating experts who have some advice on what makes a good second date. “I would say a good second date would be one in which you can continue to get to know each other and learn about one another,” says licensed marriage therapist Rachel Freidus, LMFT. “Explore your chemistry and attraction and have fun (flirt!). There’s no right or wrong activity, but being that first dates are usually more likely to be simple conversations (over coffee, a walk, a meal), it’s fun to do some sort of activity for a second date.” Sex and relationship therapist Kingsley Moyo, MAMFT, RTC, adds, “When you consider what to do or try, choose interests that your date may also appreciate. Brianne has date ideas that you can try this weekend!
- And a former bride is hoping to save couples some money by sharing the wedding items she bought but didn’t find worth it. Brooke McConnell (@ryanandbrooke) is joining the TikTok trend of pointing out how expensive the wedding process is. While other users have explained how they lessened the financial pressure on their bridesmaids, McConnell focuses on what brides really don’t need on the big day — despite what many people may say. “I’m gonna make a list of the items that were just not worth it,” McConnell said in the clip. “The first one being my wedding shoes.” In a background photo, McConnell shared that she wore a pair of Jimmy Choo heels for her wedding. According to Jimmy Choo’s bridal website, the cheapest pair of heels is $695, and the most expensive is $4,700. “No one ever saw them,” McConnell pointed out. Tune in for the rest of her list or click here: https://sg.news.yahoo.com/bride-shares-wedding-items-were-163907828.html
Why are your lips so dry this time of year?
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares, Brianne Johnson
Posted:
Updated:
