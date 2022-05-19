- On GTU this morning – We start with your phone habits this morning – Why are some of us so bad at replying to our email and social media messages? And what does it say about us as people? There are two types of people in this world. Ever since texting first became a thing and we were given the ability to talk to someone without actually having to look them in the eyes, there has been a divide between these two groups: those who text back, and those who don’t. What camp do you fall into and why? To find out more tune in or click here: https://getpocket.com/explore/item/sorry-i-only-just-got-this-the-reality-of-navigating-life-as-a-bad-replier
- Plus, a popular subreddit called “Am I the A**hole?” is an opinion-based forum where people ask if they’re awful for how they handled certain situations. We recently featured one where a woman’s coworker wanted her to give her some of her vacation days — and today we have a new one to discuss. Here we go: A 28-year-old woman has been babysitting for a mom who continually disrespects her time by constantly being late. In the Reddit thread, the babysitter says, “I definitely should’ve phased out by now, but the kids are cute, and if I don’t have another job, it’s easy money. I’d go babysit so she could go to ‘brunch,’ but she’d be gone from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. My whole day was gone. After that, she’d start giving me times but never stick to them. She wouldn’t even call to tell me, she’d just stay out.” Well, a recent experience babysitting for this mom pushed the babysitter over the edge, and she called the cops! Brianne tells us what happened next. Did the babysitter go too far? We hope you tune in with us for a Thursday edition of GTU Hour 1.
Why are some people so bad at returning texts and are you one of them?
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Good Things Utah
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter