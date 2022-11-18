- On Good Things Utah this morning- There’s actually a reason parents are more creative with girl names than boy names. The data shows that parents often pick traditional names for sons, but choose more experimental names for daughters. We asked experts why. The world of baby naming is filled with surprising trends and notable phenomena, particularly around gender. Looking at the baby announcements on social media, it seems that parents are more willing to choose modern or unconventional names for their daughters, while sticking to traditional picks for their sons. The data supports this impression. The Social Security Administration documents all names given to five or more baby boys or girls born in a given year. In 2021, there were 17,544 names for girls and 13,993 for boys. And while 357,528 newborn girls were given one of the top 50 names in the U.S., an even greater 448,869 boys got a top 50 name.
- “For generations, we often passed down a handful of traditional favorites to our sons,” Abby Sandel, creator of the baby name blog Appellation Mountain, told HuffPost. Going back to the 1880s, the names William, Joseph, John and James have never fallen from the SSA’s top 30 names in the U.S. The only girl’s name with that kind of endurance, Sandel noted, is Elizabeth. “American parents have tended to name boys after their fathers and grandfathers ― helped, of course, by how timeless many of those classics feel,” Sandel explained. “Naming your son after grandpa Charles is an easier sell than naming a daughter after grandma Brenda.”
- Tune in with us as we dive into this Hot Topic or click here to read more: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/parents-baby-names-creative-girls-boys_l_636aa62ae4b03438613dc906
Why are parents creative with baby girl names but not boys?
by: Nicea DeGering, Surae Chinn, Deena Manzanares
