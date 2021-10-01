Why are all these castles abandoned in Turkey and are you emotionally needy?

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Disneyland, is that you? If you blink your eyes a few times, you can almost see it. A ghost town in Turkey called Burj Al Babas is filled with more than 500 abandoned Disney-like castles, and sadly, their story is no fairy tale. The luxury community was created to attract tourists from the West and Middle East, but after a slump in oil prices and a decline in Turkey’s economy, the project has been delayed. The Yerdelen brothers, who oversaw the construction that began in 2014, had plans to build more than 700 of these mini castles with rooftop terraces and turrets. Now, the unfinished site sits eerily empty. We have the video for you from TikTok this morning.
- Plus, the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will have no shortage of star power! Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar have officially been announced as performers. The Super Bowl will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 13. “I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends,” Dr. Dre wrote after the lineup was announced on Thursday. “This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!” It will be Dr. Dre’s first big performance since suffering a brain aneurysm earlier this year.
- And actress Scarlett Johansson and Disney have reached a settlement over her blockbuster lawsuit that accused the studio of sabotaging the theatrical release of “Black Widow” to prop up Disney Plus. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Johansson had sought a $50 million payout from the studio. “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” Johansson said in a statement on Thursday. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”
- Finally, the CDC gives a major update on Halloween and COVID-19. Halloween will look a little more normal for 2021, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Walensky said on “Face the Nation” over the weekend that trick-or-treating will be more normal in 2021, especially for those who feel comfortable spending time outdoors amid the pandemic. “I certainly hope so,” she said “If you are able to be outdoors, absolutely. However, Walensky said parents and children should limit the crowd size for different events they engage in during the annual fall holiday, CNBC reports.
- At the end of the show, we are hardwired to need people. That’s a fact. So, let’s just start by saying that emotional neediness isn’t inherently a bad thing. Where would we be without the love and support of others? It’s a good thing to need and rely on others. For example, you might lean on or need your partner or spouse more during difficult or challenging times in your life when you find yourself feeling too clingy or needing more emotional support than usual. But when is it considered “needy”? Tune in with us for this Hot Topic and much more this morning on GTU.