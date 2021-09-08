Why anxiety should be considered a superpower

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Happy Wednesday, we are halfway to the weekend! For today we get more heat and more smoke. Not only will it just be summer heat, but over the next couple of days we will be in record territory.

For today in southern Utah, St. George will reach 107 this afternoon which is 3 degrees above the previous record of 104! Lower Washington County remains in an excessive heat warning until 9 p.m. Within the warning daytime highs today will range between 106 to 109.