Why anxiety should be considered a superpower

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Britney Spears’ fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter’s pleas at two separate court hearings over the summer in his request to terminate the 13-year conservatorship. “Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist,” the filing states. We have the latest on the new filing and what it means for the pop star.
- Plus, Billie Eilish knows that when she speaks, the whole word is listening — and sometimes, that isn’t always ideal. The pop star got candid about her complex relationship with social media in an interview with British rapper Stormzy for i-D after he said that he stepped away from it all. Eilish, who has 90.4 million followers on Instagram, told Stormzy, that she feels torn on whether she has a responsibility to share her life with her fans, as some of them may be looking to her for support.
- And coping with anxiety? One woman says it’s actually a “superpower” that can make life better. Faced with a particularly stressful period in her career, Wendy Suzuki sought comfort in food. She was trying to get tenure, deciding to focus all of her energy on work while avoiding friends, leisure time and exercise. Her coping mechanism for all that tension was eating lots of takeout dinners and chocolate cake, causing Suzuki to gain 25 pounds and feel disconnected from her life. She felt so unhappy that she finally had to admit something was wrong. To find out what she discovered next, click here: https://www.today.com/health/good-anxiety-why-good-stress-can-be-superhero-today-t230241
- And at the end of the show, to shower or not to shower daily… so what do dermatologists say? Reagan tells us it's really not that important to scrub every single day – we'll tell you why.