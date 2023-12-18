SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — It’s that time of year when your teens and preteens start asking for a smart phone for Christmas. Nate Webb, from Bullies Be Gone, dedicates his time to speaking about the dangers of social media, technology and bullying. He joined us on the show to share why a smart phone might not be a wise gift to give this year.

Webb shared some eye opening statistics about the harmful effects social media can have on a young person’s life. While there are measures you can take to monitor smart phones, Webb says it can feel like a full time job. When making the decision on what kind of device to give to your kid, there are some important conversations to have. It is not if, but when your kid will encounter bullying, pornography, and online predators, so start the conversations early.

