Why a remote OB appointment could be the best option for you and your baby’s health

Having a doctor’s appointment from the comfort of your home is convenient at any time and especially right now when we have the added benefit of safety. Dr. Edmunds tells us how these remote OB appointments help patients feel at ease with their check-ups.

When it comes to coronavirus (COVID-19), the safety of St. Mark’s OBGYN patients remains our top priority. As such, we are offering access to some of Utah’s highest-rated OBGYNs and midwives from the comfort and safety of your own home. That means many of your prenatal visits can be conducted from your smartphone, tablet or home computer.

Patients are able to have half of their pregnancy check-ups without having to make the trip to the hospital. This is especially nice right now when we have been told to stay home as much as possible. The patient simply rents a kit for $40 which includes everything they need for their screenings. Most women who are not considered high-risk will be eligible for remote prenatal visits.

St. Mark’s Hospital continues to take every necessary precaution to ensure the safety of both you and your baby at their clinic. The anticipation of your new arrival should be an exciting time. The staff at St. Mark’s hope the ability to meet with your OBGYN or midwife remotely will help relieve some of the stress you may be encountering in regards to your pregnancy during these difficult times.

Please reach out to the St. Mark’s clinic directly with questions about your remote visit at (801) 268-6811 or visit RemoteOBvisit.com for more information.

