Why a popular Hawaii tourist attraction could soon be gone

Chances are that you're familiar with the Haiku Stairs. Located on the island of O'ahu, they make regular appearances in social media feeds, as they offer the perfect photo op, complete with a jaw-droppingly gorgeous view. Perhaps you were hoping to visit them one day yourself. Unfortunately, your chance to climb the stairs, popularly known as the Stairway to Heaven, might be gone. Following a Honolulu City Council meeting, it's very likely that the Haiku Stairs will be removed sometime next year. The stairs wind through a 2,800-foot mountain trail in Kaneohe and sit on the eastern side of O'ahu. The stairs amount to about 3,922 steps and are lauded as the best view in all of Hawaii.
Dancing With The Stars returns to the ballroom floor next week on ABC. Cheryl Burke opened up about how being a professional dancer has taken a toll on her physical and mental health on Monday's "Tamron Hall." During a conversation moderated by Hall around "the cost of being famous," the 37-year-old "Dancing With the Stars" pro, who first joined the show in 2006, discussed how it might soon be time to say goodbye after decades in the ballroom. "You know as a dancer, especially as a woman, our career, it doesn't last very long," she said. "The fact that I'm 37 and still sambaing out there and shimmying is pretty unheard of." Burke added that her years in the business have resulted in "arthritis" and "body dysmorphia."
The star power of Eva Longoria should never be underestimated. A proud Mexican-American from Corpus Christi, Texas, the multihyphenate powerhouse has won the hearts of television viewers since her breakout role in ABC's Desperate Housewives. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Longoria is all smiles when speaking about how her Mexican heritage, specifically Tejana culture, inspires her perspective on life — from daily activities to the way she runs her businesses, which include several restaurants and a production company, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. "Being Mexican is who I am," Longoria says. "For me, it exudes in everything that I do every day from how I style my hair, to putting on my lip liner, to putting on my hoops, to what I make for breakfast, how I have my café con leche, how I drive. It seeps into every aspect of my life."
Many families teach children the value of money by implementing allowances. This pseudo-employment scheme can offer kids the chance to understand the concept of working for the things they want rather than waiting for mom or dad to fork over their own hard-earned cash when they feel like it. And allowance can also train kids to be responsible with money—and patient, both key outcomes of delaying monetary gratification. But while these money lessons are essential to financial literacy, parents might be shocked to hear just how varied allowance practices actually are these days.