- On Good Things Utah this morning – Could a foot massage be the cure for what ails you? Massage therapy is one of the greatest tools in the medical handbook. Putting pressure on the body can relieve tension in numerous ways. One of those ways is through what’s called reflexology. There’s nothing like coming home from a long day at work and getting to see your favorite person when you get home. What’s even better is them offering to massage your feet after you’ve been standing all day. That should be its own lone language; foot massages. Essentially, the idea is that you can massage certain body parts, often hands and feet, and get a positive result with a different area of the body. Can you imagine? You have a horrible headache and all you need to do to relieve it is pinch your pinky toe. If only life could be that easy. Instead of having to click your heels three times to go home, you can just arch your foot, and Becky from the art department, who annoys you to no end, just disappears right in front of your eyes.
- Plus, I’m sure you’ve heard of this before but what exactly is Yes Day? Yes Day is a day where parents, or caregivers, have to say “Yes” to everything the kids ask for. Within reason, of course.
- While there are essentially no rules on “Yes Day,” it is important to remember:
- –you will not say yes to anything dangerous or illegal
- — there is a budget
- –you will only say yes to activities and things regarding the present time, not to things happening in the future
- –you will not say yes to screen time
- –HAVE FUN!
- While there are essentially no rules on “Yes Day,” it is important to remember:
- And we explore mental health this morning and why being alone might be the best medicine. Some of us are more prone to calamitous thinking, but we all worry from time to time. This is quite normal, but when nervousness or apprehension interferes with your daily life, work, or relationships, it’s more serious and may need professional attention. Keep in mind that embracing the practice of doing nothing may create some discomfort because it’s such an anathema to the way of life we’ve embraced for so many decades—unrelenting jobs big and small and the obligations that come with being a responsible member of society. Here are some tactics you can use to decrease distress when you take on the counter-intuitive task of doing nothing:
- Remind yourself that you can stop what you’re doing (or not doing, as it were) and resume normal activity anytime you want—but wait a few minutes before you do to see if the discomfort passes.
- Stay with your plan and intention to do nothing but breathe slowly to calm down any jitters. Start with a slow and long out breath and then an in-breath as deeply as is comfortable. Continue this way of breathing for at least one minute. Mindful breathing is an effective strategy that can be applied to all anxiety symptoms.
- If your comfort level hasn’t improved, ground yourself in the here and now. Look around you at four objects that are familiar and pleasant. Listen for three familiar sounds, maybe the hum of a fan or refrigerator, birds chirping, dishwasher running, and so forth. Find two objects that are soothing to the touch and stroke them—like a blanket, a sweater, a pet, or a warm wet washcloth. Nurturing any of your senses lends a sense of calmness.
- Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
Why a foot massage might be just what your mental health needs
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Good Things Utah
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now