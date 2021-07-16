Why 75 year old Helen Mirren wears makeup every single day

- On Good Things Utah’s second hour this morning – 75-year-old Oscar winner Helen Mirren wowed the crowd at the opening ceremony of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival earlier this month when she walked the red carpet in a splashy yellow Dolce & Gabbana gown. Having a bit of glamour in her life again — after spending more than a year quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic — is something to be grateful for, Mirren told People. “I have to say, I love it,” she said. “I love the opportunity to wear incredibly beautiful clothes. I appreciate the craft of couture. I’m a girl, I love, love dressing up. And then I’m perfectly happy to give it all away at the end of the night and go back to my scruffy, Bohemian outfits.” Mirren says she wore makeup every day during the pandemic, even when she had nowhere to be – we’ll tell you why!
- Plus, TikTok has birthed some pretty wacky beauty trends — some of them a little wackier than others. One of the latest eyebrow-raising hacks to emerge from the platform sees users ditching their traditional stick deodorants and swapping them with glycolic acid under the impression that the latter product can treat hyperpigmentation and eliminate odor. So does it work?
- And can’t keep fresh flowers in the house for more than a few days? There are things you can do to extend the life of cut flowers, whether it’s a bridesmaid bouquet, a special birthday arrangement or blooms you cut yourself. Below, experts share their advice for making flowers last longer. https://www.huffpost.com/entry/how-to-extend-flower-life_l_60eba1d8e4b07afbc3490d36
- At the end of the show, time for another funky food mash-up! TikTok says pickles and Snickers equals delicious Snickles! So we thought why not give it a try… would you dare? Hope you join us for a fun Friday on GTU.