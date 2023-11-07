- On Good Things Utah this morning – Are you between the ages of 35 and 55 and you feel absolutely exhausted all the time? Therapist Loretta Cella advises women to grab a pen and paper, take a deep breath and jot down the way they want their life to look like.
- Women who are responsible for taking care of their entire household and kids and feel guilty whenever they decide to rest are not uncommon. Therapist Loretta Cella–who goes by @theheartbeattherapist on TikTok–has been observing a certain ‘undeniable’ issue faced by women aged between 35 and 55 years old lately. The therapist, who has worked with a vast range of clients for over 24 years and in 14 countries, has conversed directly with many women in this age range where they are “living a life where you are in disarray, physically, mentally, emotionally.”
- Cella noted in her video that this disarray negatively affects a woman’s work life, relationship and how they act with their kids. She also expressed concern about how women in that specific age range often feel “disorganized, unsettled and exhausted.” The therapist explains how her clients have turned to her and admitted that their life is “dysfunctional” and “they can no longer live this way.” “One client told me that she considers a day successful if she has a brief moment of peace that allows her to hold it together,” Cella said in her video. According to Cella, if a woman is working and comes back home “exhausted and miserable,” then the people around them will be the same, eventually. Women can only stop the cycle of “dysfunction and exhaustion” when they take some moments for themselves and breathe a little.
- “It is time to create change,” Cella stated before offering methods to support those changes. “I want you to take a moment and I want you to grab a piece of paper and I want you to grab a pen. I want you to take a couple of deep breaths and I want you to tap into your heartbeat, either with the pulse point or with the chest and ask yourself: what do I want my life to look like? If you had a life that felt like you were seen, you were heard and you were safe, what would that look like and feel like?”
- “What kinds of things are you doing in the day-to-day that would feel really good and connected?” she continued. “It doesn’t have to be complicated. It can be super simple. I want you to feel into it and then I want you to do something that aligns with what is on that paper.” Cella stressed the fact that there needs to be a shift of paradigm within these women. “The women who feel guilty about resting, it is because they’ve always put people, places and things above their own needs,” she concluded. The women on TikTok expressed their similar struggles in the comment section.
- @meagsbeags99 wrote, “Is it weird that I am looking forward to my upcoming gallbladder surgery so I can finally not feel guilty for sitting and resting.” @len.rieb90 remarked, “Even us younger ones are in the same boat. I’m 33 and I’m feeling like everything is falling apart, nothing matters to me anymore.” @omytralala commented, “This definitely speaks to me on every level – my inner dialogue, my finances, my job, my relationships, my family and a huge one – my health.” We hope you tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU!
Why 35-55 year old women are absolutely exhausted
by: Nicea DeGering
