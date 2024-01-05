- It’s 2024, time to focus on your career and possibly finding a new one! Joining us on the set this morning is Career Coach and Creator of Livlyhood Britt Larsen. The last time Larsen stopped by show, the year was 2020 and the job landscape looked a whole lot different. She tells us now many people are worried about being laid off and feel panicked about their jobs, but it is still a great time to start looking! Studies show that people who find new jobs every few years make up to 50% more than people who stay in the same job year after year.
- Larsen says find and use your resources. She recommends AI or jobscan, but also just good old fashioned word of mouth. Tell people that you are looking and then get your resume reworked and focus on interview prep from an expert.
- Be careful waiting until you are burnt out and frustrated, often people take anything that comes their way in that negative head space. Larsen says avoid the cycle of burnout and search for companies that align with your goals.
- Also, don’t forget to help people in your life that are looking for a job by motivating them and checking in on their progress.
- If you would like to take one of Livlyhood’s Confidence Courses use the code GOODTHINGSUTAH for 30% off right now: www.livlyhood.com/careercourses
