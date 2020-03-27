Charlotte Hancey taped her segment from her own cozy kitchen for us, sharing a delicious idea of breakfast for dinner! Follow along with Charlotte on instagram @charlotte.shares and online charlotteshares.blog Happpy cooking!



Whole Wheat Banana Crunch Pancakes

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups whole wheat flour

1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 1/2 cups buttermilk

2 small ripe bananas, mashed (about 1 cup)

2 eggs

3 tablespoons butter, melted

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 cups Honey Bunches of Oats cereal

Directions:

In a medium bowl, add flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Whisk to combine and set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together buttermilk, eggs, vanilla, and butter. Stir in bananas.

Pour the dry ingredients over the wet and mix until just combined. Fold in cereal.

Let the batter rest for 5 minutes. Heat a nonstick griddle (or skillet) to medium heat. Add a little butter to griddle if desired. Add about 1/3 cup pancake batter to griddle for each pancake. Flip when edges start to dry a little. Cook other side until golden brown.

Serve immediately. Makes about 18 pancakes.



