Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Make a dessert that will wow any gathering. This simple and delicious recipe is one for the family cookbook. Bruce and Tylan Crane, Managers of Kitchen Kneads, joined us in the GTU Kitchen to show us how we can make this little slice of heaven right at home.

Whole Grain Angel Food Cake

Ingredients:

8 Egg Yolks

1 Cup Water (cold)

2 Cups Sugar

2 Cups Hard White Wheat Flour

½ Cup Whole Barley Flour

½ tsp Redmond Fine Salt

1 ½ tsp Mexican Vanilla

8 Egg whites

1 tsp Cream of Tartar

Directions:

Beat egg yolks until creamy smooth in color with the cold water and sugar for 2 minutes. Add flour, vanilla, and salt. Mix on high for 3 minutes. In a separate mixing bowl, whip egg whites and cream of tartar into a stiff meringue and fold into the cake until smooth. Pour into a fluted or Angel Food Cake pan. Do not grease or flour. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Dessert Glaze

Ingredients:

2 Cups Water (Warm)

1 ½ Cup Grandma Eloise Red Berry Pie Gel Powder Mix

Directions:

Add Grandma Eloise Red Berry Pie Gel Powder Mix into a bowl, slowly add 2 Cups of warm water. Stir until smooth. Allow to cool for 5 minutes to thicken. Serve as a Dessert Sauce on your favorite dessert or put with your berry pies.

Join Kitchen Kneads for their 50th Aniversary Party on June 24th from 10:00A.M. to 4:00P.M. They will have prizes, giveaways, and food!

For more, visit KitchenKneads.com, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.