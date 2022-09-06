- On GTU this morning – A divorce lawyer on TikTok is sharing his views on who should pay for the first date, but many in the comments seem to miss the message the lawyer was trying to share. Justin Lee, a separation lawyer based in Toronto, Canada, is known for sharing tidbits of relationship advice and dating expertise that can help prevent couples from eventually getting a divorce. But not all of his advice has been well received. The divorce lawyer says men should always pay on the first date Lee explains that men should pay, but not for the reasons you might expect. “The issue is when we end up paying for someone who has this real sense of entitlement, like this expectation that we will pay. That’s precisely why we need to always pay,” Lee explains in his video. He says that paying for the date is a great opportunity to look out for red flags. When the issue of payment arises, you can get a good look into the true nature of the individual you are sitting across from. Are their intentions good, or will they expect to be pampered for their whole life?
Plus, if you're thinking about getting married, you probably know your partner pretty well. But no matter long how you've been together or how extensively you've journaled about your relationship, marriage can change all sorts of things. Even if you're the kind of couple that's constantly checking in with each other and communicating issues, you'll want to go deep about everything from sex to family to money before either of you pops the question.
- And are oats just as healthy as experts claim? It’s a good thing medical experts recommend oatmeal as a healthy breakfast—there’s so much you can do with a container of oats. You can enjoy them warm, soak them overnight, bake them into bars or muffins, or even blend them into a waffle batter. Yet besides such delicious versatility, why exactly do health experts recommend oatmeal as a go-to morning meal? How does a simple bowl of oats affect your long-term health? Here’s what the science says about consuming oatmeal on a regular basis. Oats are a great source of fiber, a carbohydrate that the body cannot digest. Because fiber slows down digestion, you won’t feel as hungry for a longer period, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Eating fiber-rich foods helps avoid spikes and dips in your blood sugar levels while reducing feelings of hunger. “Having oats for breakfast or incorporated into different foods as meals and snacks is a great way to give the meal more staying power and help you feel fuller for longer,” says Maggie Michalczyk, RDN. According to the USDA’s FoodData Central, 1 cup of cooked oatmeal contains 4 grams of fiber, which is 16% of the recommended daily value.
- At the end of the show – what are the best states to retire? If shrinking your tax liability is high on your list of priorities, a few states stand out. The winners on our list below either have no state income tax, no tax on retirement income, or a substantial discount on the taxes levied on retirement income. But that’s just the start. While several additional states have no state income tax, the states that made our list also have favorable sales, property, inheritance, and estate taxes. Here are some of the best:
- Alaska
- Florida
- Georgia
- Mississippi
- Nevada
- South Dakota
- Wyoming
