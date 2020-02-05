Who knows Nicea better? Battle of the Besties

We all know Nicea and Reagan are best friends, but does Reagan know Nicea better than Surae? The hosts played “Battle of the Besties” with Surae coming up on top knowing more about Nicea then Reagan!

This is a fun game, similar to The Newlywed Game, can be played anytime. Just pick what questions you want to ask your friends and they write their response on a white board. You can ask questions from what your go to catch phrase to what your favorite number from 1 to 1,000.

Some idea for this fun game can be played at sleepovers, family parties, or if you are trying to test out how well you know your significant other.