Who just won the title of Most Ambitious City in Utah?

- Today on the second hour of GTU – West Jordan just got a brand new title: Most Ambitious City in Utah! The team at Go.Verizon analyzed 6 factors to discern the most ambitious cities in America. In addition to finding the top 15 cities in the US, we determined the most ambitious city in each state: West Jordan is the most ambitious city in Utah. (ranked #145 in the nation)
- And when is the last time you checked your email? If you live in Utah, the answer is quite often. A recent study from the eCommerce agency TaskHusky reveals that Utah ranks No. 3 in the country when it comes to checking emails. Based on the research, which had more than 2,300 respondents reporting their email habits, people in Utah check their email an average of 23 times a day — substantially above the national average of 14. According to the study — which was emailed to the Deseret News — 76.47% of people in Utah reported checking their email when bored (slightly above the national average of 75.7%).
- And speaking of emailing, the weirdest thing can happen while we’re working intently on the computer or responding to texts on our phones: We accidentally stop breathing. It can be subtle, and it’s not always for long, but it’s enough to disrupt our regular flow of oxygen and unwittingly kick our stress response into gear. “‘Email apnea’ is a phenomenon where people unconsciously hold their breath or drop into shallow breathing when they’re responding to email or texting.” Angie tells us what it can mean for your long term health.
- Finally, a video showing a group of curious gorillas reacting to a snake in their enclosure has gone viral. The video was posted to TikTok on June 24 by the user @silkystrokesurvivor and has since garnered more than 10 million views at the time of writing, as well as around 1.4 million likes. And we can see why!
At the end of the show, a holiday weekend means great shopping deals. But what should you buy now and what should you wait to purchase? We have your ultimate shopping guide with what to shop now and where to find the best deals. Keep checking back as Fourth of July sales are announced for the latest and greatest deals. To see all the hottest deals click here: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/shop/story/fourth-july-sales-buy-best-sales-shop-78470210