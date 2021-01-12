Who is the most trusted person in America?

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Is there someone who’s voice you trust in 2021? Back in 1972 it was newsman Walter Cronkite, but now with so many news sources is there just one person now who stands out? We have the list that includes Tom Hanks and Taylor Swift.
- Plus, there are three ways to improve your mental health but one is the most important according to a new study. Getting quality sleep, exercising and eating more raw fruits and vegetables – in that order – predicted better mental health and well-being in young adults. But sleep quality beat the amount of sleep a person got each night as the strongest factor in good mental health.
- And Surae was just diagnosed with pre-diabetes. She explains what that means for her long term health and for the millions of Americans who are also at risk.
- Plus, the must-have beauty items for 2021. Clean out your cupboards and add these three things. Allure magazine says it’s another year to focus on eyes, hands and nails. And model Chrissy Teigen says she’s focusing on hair this year. We’ll tell you why she just went purple!
- And at the end of the show, it’s time everybody! Girl Scout Cookies are available for order and we are all sharing our favorite flavors. Hope you tune in for a Monday edition of the second hour of GTU.