Who is more likely to put on a mask, men or women?

Have Party Will Travel is a Best of State award-winning catering company. Normally tasked with planning and catering large weddings or corporate events across the Wasatch Front, Have Party Will Travel has been forced to take a different approach to business during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Adjusting to the new environment, Have Party Will Travel has started providing family meals. These meals can be picked up curbside at their locations. Each meal feeds a family of 4-6 and comes with heating instructions. During these difficult times, Have Party Will Travel is offering a special offer.