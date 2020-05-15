- On Good Things Utah today – We’ve changed colors! With Utah moving from orange to yellow, what does that mean for our state? We’ll break down the changes for you. Plus, who is more likely to put on a mask, men or women? The answer might surprise you this morning. And nudity is making a comeback during the pandemic, why more of us are wearing masks but not much else! And what is the best way to lose weight while you sleep? Surae has easy exercises you can try tonight.
- And at the end of the show, have you been called a “Karen”? And what does that even mean? We’ll help you navigate the new teen lingo! Hope you join us for a fun Friday edition of GTU.