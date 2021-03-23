Who is feeling the most side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine?

The CNS Amazing FundRacer is a virtual race where individuals of all abilities can compete in challenges while raising funds for the CNS Charitable Care Program. It is a part scavenger hunt, part adventure race, part party, and all fun! You can also win some amazing prizes!

The 3-day scavenger race of challenges from April 9-11th challenges are focused on health-related- physical health, mental health, community health, and healthy habits. All fitness levels are welcome to participate. Prizes will be given along the way and 10 finalists (based on the highest points) will be chosen to compete in a Final Race on April 16th in Salt Lake City.