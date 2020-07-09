Who can resist this face? Why having a pet can make your kids more loving

It might be wise to finally get the kids a puppy, after all. Young children who grow up in dog-owning households are more likely to have greater social and emotional health than their peers who do not, a new study claims. A recent report from the University of Western Australia and Telethon Kids Institute polled 1,646 parents of children between the ages of 2 and 5, with the findings arguably making the case for adding a four-legged friend to the family. The results were published in the journal Pediatric Research on Tuesday, and disclosed that 42 percent (686) of households surveyed owned a dog.

To read the entire article click here: https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/new-report-kids-dogs-better-behaved-study

Plus, one woman’s story of animal adoption melted our hearts this morning. She says, I had always heard “adopt don’t shop” and about how rescues love a little harder, but I hadn’t believed it or thought much of it until Milo graced our lives with his presence. Milo had been through hell and back. His tail was docked incorrectly and he was left to die in the middle of the summer, yet the energy he possesses and the way he always shows us affection despite that amazes me. He is quick to shower you with kisses and slobbers. His favorite activity is breaking out into the zoomies when full of excitement, sprinting through the house and spinning in circles. There is truly never a dull moment.

To read her entire story about Milo click here: https://www.popsugar.com/pets/my-rescue-dog-taught-me-unconditional-love-47556707

And finally, the cat that everybody is talking about. He takes the phrase “eyebrows on fleek” to a whole new level! Cornelius Cornbread, a black Bombay cat in Nashville, has become a social media star because of his “eyebrows.” According to his owner, retired teacher Karen Mellette, Cornelius has these “eyebrows” because of a lack of fur in the area between his eyes and ears, The Daily Mail reports.

Mellette, who has been posting photos of the adorable feline since 2018, explained that “the ‘eyebrows’ are formed by the white skin revealed through the thinner area of black fur in his brow area.” “The combination of the sparse black ‘brow’ hair and the unique rounded shape of the white skin showing through make him appear to have well-groomed eyebrows,” she told the outlet. As of Tuesday, July 7, Cornelius has amassed over 7,400 followers on Instagram, where Mellette documents the cat’s life, as well as the lives of his pet siblings.

To read more about Cornelius Cornbread click here: https://people.com/pets/black-cats-with-white-eyebrows-cornelius-instagram/