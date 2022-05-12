Brooke Martin of The Brooke Blend talks all things aromatic white wines and pairings!



She tells us that aromatic white wines have a higher level of terpenes in them, the same compound found in flowers, and there are common flower aromas found in aromatic wines such as rose, geranium, citrus blossom, white flowers, lavender and violet!

Be sure to serve aromatic white wines chilled, 45 to 50 degrees. Pair with Southeast Asian, Indian cuisine, lighter meats or seafood.

Sauvignon Blanc – Citrus, Gooseberry, Herbaceous/Grassy, Grapefruit, Passion Fruit

Pair with Goat’s cheese and asparagus

Riesling – Jasmine, Lime, Honey & Green Apple

Pair with oysters, Spicy Thai

Albarino – Lime Blossom, Lemon, Grapefruit & Melon

Pair with grilled fish, seafood platter, caviar

Gewurztraminer – Lychee, Rose, Grapefruit & Tangerine

Pair with Asian cuisine, soft cheeses

Viognier – Apricot, Peach, Tangerine, Honeysuckle, Rose

Pair with scallops, chicken

