Brooke Martin of The Brooke Blend talks all things aromatic white wines and pairings!
She tells us that aromatic white wines have a higher level of terpenes in them, the same compound found in flowers, and there are common flower aromas found in aromatic wines such as rose, geranium, citrus blossom, white flowers, lavender and violet!
Be sure to serve aromatic white wines chilled, 45 to 50 degrees. Pair with Southeast Asian, Indian cuisine, lighter meats or seafood.
Sauvignon Blanc – Citrus, Gooseberry, Herbaceous/Grassy, Grapefruit, Passion Fruit
Pair with Goat’s cheese and asparagus
Riesling – Jasmine, Lime, Honey & Green Apple
Pair with oysters, Spicy Thai
Albarino – Lime Blossom, Lemon, Grapefruit & Melon
Pair with grilled fish, seafood platter, caviar
Gewurztraminer – Lychee, Rose, Grapefruit & Tangerine
Pair with Asian cuisine, soft cheeses
Viognier – Apricot, Peach, Tangerine, Honeysuckle, Rose
Pair with scallops, chicken
