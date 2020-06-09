White Horse

For most people, losing weight and keeping it off involves creating a long-term strategy. That’s because many things besides what you eat can affect the number you see on the scale. Food, health conditions, and even lifestyle factors (like stress and how much sleep you get) can make it harder—or easier—to lose weight. Juliana Simonetti, MD - Endocrinology and Metabolism, General Surgery joined Good Things Utah to talk about the risk factors associated with COVID-19 and obesity.

We know that obesity is one of the risk factors for COVID infection. Those with excess weight, even at a younger age, are having a more severe disease and higher rates of death if they have obesity. It is thought that obesity causes our body to heighten inflammation and with the COVID infection this makes the inflammation worse causing the more severe symptoms.