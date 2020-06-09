White Horse is a favorite SLC spot for delicious food and tasty drinks! A bar, so all guests must be 21, reservations are made through Yelp or the website. Hours are daily from 11am-1am with the kitchen closing at midnight. Brunch from 11am-3pm on Saturday and Sunday. White Horse is currently offering in-house dining with social distancing, as well as patio dining, and to-go orders!
We sampled new items from the summer menu which launches next week, and the brussels sprouts!
White Gazpacho: Lump Crab, Compressed Cucumbers, Grapes, Almonds, Dill and Smoked Olive Oil
Burrata and Strawberries: House Poppy Seed Cracker, Pequillo Peppers, Arugula, Watercress and Pomegranate Agrodolce
Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts: Soy Bonito Broth, Pork Belly Lardons, Dynamite Aioli and Crushed Peanuts
Organic Salmon: Sweet Corn Maque Choux, Lump Crab, Watercress, Lemon Aioli
Strawberry Pavlova: Fresh Strawberries, Mascarpone Whipped Cream, Strawberry Coulis
Visit White Horse at 325 S Main St, SLC and online at whitehorseslc.com