A hot topic that always circulates this time of year is if you should wear white after Labor Day. Style coach, Dani Slaugh, joined us on the show to share her expertise.

The short answer is, yes! She shared some helpful context on how this belief came to be. In addition, wearing white makes sense to wear after Labor Day, especially when it’s still warm outside. Dark colors absorb the light, making you feel warmer, so it’s not about Labor Day, it’s about the annual temperature change. However, “there’s no reason to ditch your white,” Slaugh says. She shared five ways to wear it all winter long.

Go monochromatic- mix white, winter white and camel.

Add a layer.

Vary the fabric textures.

Wear white with tall boots.

Add a touch of black or dark color.

