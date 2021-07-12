These cookies are sure to wow a crowd as they are similar to the large, thick cookies you would buy from a cookie shop. Mary Susan Jenkins, of Baking it Beautiful came by to show us how to make tasty White Chocolate Raspberry Cookies.
White Chocolate Raspberry Cookies
Ingredients:
-1 stick salted butter, cold
-½ cup brown sugar
-¼ cup granulated sugar
-1 egg
-1 egg yolk
-1 tsp. vanilla
-1 cup freeze-dried raspberries
-½ tsp. Salt
-½ tsp. Baking powder
-½ tsp. Baking soda
-¾ cup cake flour
-1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour
Find Mary Susan online and IG.