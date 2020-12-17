Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Emily Harris of Yellow Boot Bakery was in our kitchen to show us her White Chocolate Peppermint Roll Out Cookies! Follow Emily here IG: @yellowbootbakery and Facebook Yellow Boot Bakery

White Chocolate Peppermint Roll Out Cookies

Ingredients:

¾ c butter

150g granulated sugar

75g brown sugar

½ tbsp vanilla bean paste

½ tbsp peppermint extract

2 large eggs

460g flour

½ tsp baking powder

45g white chocolate chips

25g crush peppermint candy

Instructions:

Cream butter, sugars, and flavor extracts on low, until fully incorporated. Add your eggs. Emily adds her eggs cold, to reduce chilling time. Once fully mixed, turn your mixer up to a medium speed and whip the mixture for about 1 min to incorporate air, this will help the cookies stay soft and fluffy and chewy when they bake. In a separate bowl weigh out your flour and add baking soda. Don’t mix it in too deep, because you may not use all of the flour. Once your sugar mixture is fluffy add flour mixture a little at a time,until the dough pulls away from the sides of the mixer and forms into a ball. High altitude and high humidity may require more flour, while low humidity may require less. I suggest you don’t add it all at once because you can always add more flour, but it’s hard to fix dough that is too dry.

In a small blender or food processor, blitz your white chocolate chips to prevent large chunks making bumps in your cookies. Add to dough along with crushed candy cane and mix on low until incorporated.

Once your dough is fully mixed, separate it into 2-3 equal parts, and roll it to ⅜” thickness. Emily tells us she prefers to roll my dough between sheets of parchment paper because it avoids adding extra flour and keeps the rolling pin clean.

Chill dough in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours or the freezer for 20-30 mins. (I roll my dough into sheetsbefore chilling because it’s easier to roll out warm dough, but the chilled or frozen dough helps cookieshold their shape while they bake.)

Preheat the oven to 350°.

Cut shapes and transfer them to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. This is just a preference, but makes cleanup easy and prevents sticking/burning.

Bake for 12-15 mins depending on the size of the cookie. A good rule of thumb is to bake cookies of similar size together, to prevent over or underdone cookies. Emily prefers her cookies barely baked and extra soft, so she bakes until the middle looks dry, and you no longer have a shiny spot in the middle. Bake time will vary based on the oven and baking environment, it’s important to test your oven because it may take more or less time for you.

Let cool on the pan until cool enough to touch, then transfer to a cooling rack. Allow to cool completely before decorating.

Cookies will stay good stored in an airtight container at room temperature for about 1 week, and canfreeze in an airtight container for more than a month. Emily hasn’t tested it exactly, but airtight and sealed is key!