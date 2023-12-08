SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Combine the peppermint flavor with some white chocolate for the perfect holiday treat. Jamie Eskelson joined us on the show today to share the recipe for a festive cookie. You can find her @jamiecooksitup_ on Instagram.

WHITE CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT KISS COOKIES

INGREDIENTS

1 C butter

1 1/2 C sugar

2 eggs

1 t vanilla

3 C flour

2 t baking powder

1 t baking soda

1/2 t salt

1/2 C crushed candy canes (about 20 small candy canes)

1 (12 ounce) package white chocolate chips

1 (1o once) bag candy cane kisses

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees.

2. Into your stand mixer or large mixing bowl place 1 cup butter and 1 1/2 cups sugar. Mix on medium speed until well combined.

3. Add 2 eggs and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Mix on medium speed for about 2 more minutes or until the mixture is light and fluffy.

4. In a separate bowl combine 3 cups flour, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1 t baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Pour these dry ingredients into the creamed mixture. Mix until combined.

5. In a small food processor, crush 20 small candy canes. You want your candy canes crushed into both small and very small pieces. If some of them turn to powder, that's great as well. It will incorporate into the dough giving it a nice peppermint flavor. Add 1/2 cup of the crushed candy canes (including the powdery goodness) to the dough.

6. Toss in one 12 ounce package of white chocolate chips and mix until both the candy cane pieces and the chocolate chips are evenly distributed throughout the dough.

7. Spray a large cookie sheet with cooking spray, scoop your dough out onto the sheet in round balls. Bake for approximately 7-8 minutes. Be careful not to over bake. You want the cookies to remain soft and chewy. Take them out of the oven when there are small cracks along the tops. Let them rest for a couple of minutes on the hot cookie sheet.

8. While your cookies bake, unwrap 48 candy cane kisses. When the cookies are still warm from the oven press a candy cane kiss into the center of each one.