Chef Lesli helped our Kid in The Kitchen Chloe with a sweet recipe! Be sure to give it a try.
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies
From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons
Difficulty: 1
Total Time: :30
Serves: 4 Dozen
Ingredients:
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
1 (8 oz) pkg cream cheese, softened
3/4 cup packed golden brown sugar
1 egg
Grated zest of 1 lemon
1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
1 cup macadamia nuts, toasted, coarsely chopped
4 oz white chocolate, coarsely chopped
Powdered sugar, for dusting
Instructions:
In a large bowl with a hand mixer, beat butter and cream cheese until creamy, 1-2 minutes. Add sugar and continue beating until light and fluffy, 1-2 minutes. Beat in egg, lemon zest, and vanilla extract.
In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and salt and stir into cream cheese mixture. Stir in nuts and chocolate. Chill dough until firm, 1-2 hours.
Preheat oven to 350°. Line 2 baking sheets with silicone mats or parchment paper. Drop heaping tablespoonfuls of dough onto prepared sheets,
2” apart. Bake until puffed and golden, 8-10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool, about 5 minutes. Transfer cookies to wire racks to cool completely. When cool, dust cookies with powdered sugar.
For more information and recipes, visit harmonsgrocery.com