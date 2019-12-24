Live Now
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies

Good Things Utah
Chef Lesli helped our Kid in The Kitchen Chloe with a sweet recipe! Be sure to give it a try.

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies
From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Difficulty: 1

Total Time: :30

Serves: 4 Dozen

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

1 (8 oz) pkg cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup packed golden brown sugar

1 egg

Grated zest of 1 lemon

1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 cup macadamia nuts, toasted, coarsely chopped

4 oz white chocolate, coarsely chopped

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Instructions:

In a large bowl with a hand mixer, beat butter and cream cheese until creamy, 1-2 minutes. Add sugar and continue beating until light and fluffy, 1-2 minutes. Beat in egg, lemon zest, and vanilla extract.

In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and salt and stir into cream cheese mixture. Stir in nuts and chocolate. Chill dough until firm, 1-2 hours.

Preheat oven to 350°. Line 2 baking sheets with silicone mats or parchment paper. Drop heaping tablespoonfuls of dough onto prepared sheets,

2” apart. Bake until puffed and golden, 8-10 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool, about 5 minutes. Transfer cookies to wire racks to cool completely. When cool, dust cookies with powdered sugar.

