Maggie Faber’s white bean harissa hummus recipe is the most flavorful hummus you’ve ever had! Using Harissa Paste, a roasted red pepper and chile paste that Maggie sells at the Wheeler Farm Sunday Market, the ingredients are easy to get, prep, and put together!

White Bean Harissa Hummus, makes about 2 cups

1 15 oz can white cannellini beans, drained

2-3 tablespoons Harissa paste

2 medium garlic cloves

2 tablespoons olive or avocado oil

Zest and juice of one small lemon

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper flakes



Add all ingredients except olive oil to the bowl of a small food processor, blend. While it is running, slowly stream in the oil. Blend until smooth, taste and adjust seasoning as needed and serve.

Note: ok to substitute diced roasted red peppers if unable to find harissa paste, or to substitute white beans for a different bean.

Website: www.magpieeats.com IG: @magpiesweetsandeats