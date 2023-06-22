SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Summer is upon us and Hunter Mills with Carson Kitchen joined our GTU hosts to show us how to make the perfect Whiskey sour but without the alcohol.
Ingredients:
Whiskey Sour: 1.5 oz Ritual “whiskey”
- .75 oz lemon juice
- .5 oz simple syrup
- .5 oz buttermilk no 1
- Orange peel & cherry rocks
Instructions:
- Mix lemon juice, simple syrup, and buttermilk
- Garnish with orange peel & cherry rocks
