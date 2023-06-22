SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Summer is upon us and Hunter Mills with Carson Kitchen joined our GTU hosts to show us how to make the perfect Whiskey sour but without the alcohol. 

Ingredients:

Whiskey Sour: 1.5 oz Ritual “whiskey” 

  • .75 oz lemon juice
  • .5 oz simple syrup
  • .5 oz buttermilk no 1
  • Orange peel & cherry rocks

Instructions:

  1. Mix lemon juice, simple syrup, and buttermilk 
  2. Garnish with orange peel & cherry rocks 

