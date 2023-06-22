SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Summer is upon us and Hunter Mills with Carson Kitchen joined our GTU hosts to show us how to make the perfect Whiskey sour but without the alcohol.

Ingredients:

Whiskey Sour: 1.5 oz Ritual “whiskey”

.75 oz lemon juice

.5 oz simple syrup

.5 oz buttermilk no 1

Orange peel & cherry rocks

Instructions:

Mix lemon juice, simple syrup, and buttermilk Garnish with orange peel & cherry rocks

