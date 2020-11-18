Whip up these sweet potato muffins

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

This recipe incorporates the flavors of the season and is found in the second edition of Shauna Evans’ cookbook, Sweet and Savory: Award- Winning Recipes Made Easy. Follow Shauna on IG at @figsandartichokes and blog sweetandsavoryseven.com

Sweet Potato Muffins



Sweet Potato Muffins are super moist, full of our favorite fall flavors including sweet potatoes, cinnamon, and nutmeg. They make a delicious and festive accompaniment to your Thanksgiving Dinner or Holiday Brunch.



1 1/4 C. plus 2 tablespoons sugar (divided use)

1 1/4 C sweet potatoes or yams, cooked and mashed or canned

1/4 C butter, softened

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 1/2 C flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp salt

1 C milk



1. Beat sugar, sweet potatoes or yams, butter until smooth. Add eggs and blend well.

2. In a separate bowl sift together flour, baking powder, spices, and salt.

3. Alternatively add dry ingredients with milk and sweet potato mixture, stirring just to blend.

4. Spoon 1/3 cup of mixture into greased muffin pan.

5. Mix remaining sugar with cinnamon and sprinkle over muffins.

6. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.



Yields 12 muffins

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



