Whip up these sweet potato muffins

This recipe incorporates the flavors of the season and is found in the second edition of Shauna Evans’ cookbook, Sweet and Savory: Award- Winning Recipes Made Easy. Follow Shauna on IG at @figsandartichokes and blog sweetandsavoryseven.com
Sweet Potato Muffins
Sweet Potato Muffins are super moist, full of our favorite fall flavors including sweet potatoes, cinnamon, and nutmeg. They make a delicious and festive accompaniment to your Thanksgiving Dinner or Holiday Brunch.
1 1/4 C. plus 2 tablespoons sugar (divided use)
1 1/4 C sweet potatoes or yams, cooked and mashed or canned
1/4 C butter, softened
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 1/2 C flour
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp nutmeg
1/4 tsp salt
1 C milk
1. Beat sugar, sweet potatoes or yams, butter until smooth. Add eggs and blend well.
2. In a separate bowl sift together flour, baking powder, spices, and salt.
3. Alternatively add dry ingredients with milk and sweet potato mixture, stirring just to blend.
4. Spoon 1/3 cup of mixture into greased muffin pan.
5. Mix remaining sugar with cinnamon and sprinkle over muffins.
6. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.
Yields 12 muffins