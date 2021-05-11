Whimsical dresses that will make you the statement at your next event

Ashlyn Froelich, Owner of Ava Gowns came by to showcase her whimsical dresses and talk about her business journey.

Ashlyn started her business in December of 2020, but she started to design and sell her line in March 2021.

Ashlyn is a photographer and here in Utah there started to be a huge trend of taking pictures in these beautiful gowns. Ashlyn, of course, hopped on the train – and started to rent from local renters. But this started to get super expensive. So she found one of the dress designers and reached out to her. She asked her to send her some dresses for free in return for some photos. This was great but only lasted a month, because her shop got shut down. So she reached out to Ashlyn and said she loved her work and asked her if she wanted to start her shop and sell her dresses. So Ashlyn said yes! None of her designs were selling that well, so one day asked her if she could design her own, and that’s where it all began with the Mia Dress. The dress went viral on Tik Tok and gave them a name out there. They now have the Daisy collection that they just launched.

Ashlyn pulls her designs from lots of places. She tries to keep the top trends in mind, but she also loves to add her personality to them. She loves fun, playful, and whimsical vibes! She loves to pull the colors from the beautiful florals all around especially during the spring and summertime.

What makes Ava Gowns’s dress business stand out from other dress places is that first, their dresses are all designed in-house, and by Ashlyn, and second, they try to create dresses that can become special treasures to you. When you put on their dresses, you feel something. You feel like a princess, or you feel like the prettiest girl in the world- whatever you feel like- it’s a good thing.

You can purchase their dresses on their website.

Promotions:

Use code GOODTHINGS for 10% off!

