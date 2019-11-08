Which was your favorite Happy Meal toy? It may be making a comeback until Nov 11th

The first McDonald’s Happy meal was introduced 40 years ago. Today until Nov 11th, in your next Surprise Happy Meal you could get 1 of 17 of the favorite toys from the last 40 years!
The Surprise Happy Meal will be available in more than 90 countries starting November 7 at participating restaurants. Those in the U.S. can get in on the celebration until Nov. 11, while supplies last.
Check out this video to find out which toys are making the jump through time. The official lineup of the 17 toys coming to the Surprise Happy Meal in the U.S. includes:
- Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988
- Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989
- Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990
- Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991
- McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993
- Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995
- Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995
- Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996
- Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997
- 101 Dalmatians – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997
- Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998
- My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998
- Furby (Hasbro): 1999
- Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002
- Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013
This article contains sponsored content.