Which was your favorite Happy Meal toy? It may be making a comeback until Nov 11th

The first McDonald’s Happy meal was introduced 40 years ago. Today until Nov 11th, in your next Surprise Happy Meal you could get 1 of 17 of the favorite toys from the last 40 years!

The Surprise Happy Meal will be available in more than 90 countries starting November 7 at participating restaurants. Those in the U.S. can get in on the celebration until Nov. 11, while supplies last.

Check out this video to find out which toys are making the jump through time. The official lineup of the 17 toys coming to the Surprise Happy Meal in the U.S. includes:

Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

Fireman McNugget (McDonald's): 1988

Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald's): 1988

Hamburger Changeable (McDonald's): 1989

Grimace (McDonald's): 1990

Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald's): 1991

McDonald's Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993

Hamburglar (McDonald's): 1995

Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995

Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996

Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997

101 Dalmatians – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997

Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

Furby (Hasbro): 1999

Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002

Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013

