If learning about linguistic differences among speakers fascinates you, then you've come to the right place. In an attempt to identify U.S. cities, states, and regions with the fastest and slowest talkers, we analyzed data from two nationwide studies based on YouTube videos and call recordings. We then ranked the average speech rates of Americans from 114 cities and in all 50 states. Below you'll find the results of our research and discover how speech patterns intersect and diverge throughout the country. So dive on in to find out where people talk at breakneck speed and where others speak at a snail's pace!
- KEY FINDINGS
- The U.S. state with the fastest average speech rate is Minnesota at 5.34 syllables per second
- The U.S. state with the slowest average rate of speech is Louisiana at 4.78 syllables per second
- The U.S. city with the fastest average rate of speech is Portland, Oregon, at 5.38 syllables per second
- The U.S. city with the slowest average speech rate is Peoria, Illinois, at 4.71 syllables per second
- Utah ranks at #31 with 5.04 syllables a second
- If you were expecting to find stereotyped fast-talking New Yorkers in the number one spot, you’d be wrong—actually, they’re not even in the top 10! Instead, leading the chart as the fastest-talking state in America is the Land of 1,000 Lakes: Minnesota, averaging 5.34 syllables per second. Coming in at a close second is the Beaver State: Oregon, with an average speech rate of 5.33 syllables per second. Finally, Iowa and Kansas are tied for third place at 5.30 syllables per second. Interestingly enough, the U.S. region that appears most frequently in the 10 fastest talking states is the Midwest, including Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska. Midwestern states in the heart of America aren’t often typecast as linguistic speedsters; however, the data clearly depicts a different reality. It seems this region should be known for more than just agriculture and industry.

Which state has the fastest talkers in the country?
