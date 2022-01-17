Which mask offers the best protection against COVID-19? Where to buy the most reliable masks on the market

(Good Things Utah) – Saying that everyone needs proper protection in the COVID-19 era is an understatement. Having high-quality medical-grade masks is the basic requirement for public health for the foreseeable future. And yet — many at-risk groups are struggling to find medical-grade equipment!

In many areas, elderly citizens and those with potential health risks are yearning for masks that they can truly rely on; American-made ones, instead of shoddy imported goods.

With so many different types of masks available, which ones should you be wearing to best protect yourself from catching the virus?

Don’t risk your own health and the safety of others around you by using subpar and untested masks — buy high-quality, and buy American! Here are the top three masks you should wear to protect yourself from COVID-19.

3 medical-grade masks for everyone!

#1. USA KN95 Mask

The KN95 Disposable Respirator is FDA 510k approved and designed to help provide quality protection against dust particles as well as liquid and aerosol-born pathogens. The innovative shape provides two important benefits, it offers protection to faces of virtually any size and ships in a way that prevents distortion and damage from crushed packages. Buy now

#2. Soft Ear Loop 3-Ply Mask

Wider and softer ear loops covered in lotion reduce strain behind the ear and allow you to wear the mask longer without pain or aggravation behind the ears. A strong metal nose bar makes sure that the mask comes flush with your face preventing your glasses from fogging up. You’re going to love the new soft loop, once you’ve tried it you won’t want to go back to the traditional string loop. Buy now

#3. 3-Ply Mask, String Ear Loop Mask

Strong, resilient stretchy strings hold the mask comfortably against your face.

A strong metal nose bar makes sure that the mask comes flush with your face preventing your glasses from fogging up. Buy now

PuraVita was created for three primary reasons. To save lives, reshore American jobs, and help America become independent of its own PPE needs.

If you would like more information about specific products or business with PuraVita in general, please contact them on their website as quickly as possible with staff located in the United States.

Special discount

Use 20% discount code, “20ABC4” when you order from the PuraVita factory.

This story contains sponsored content.