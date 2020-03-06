Which GTU host just received a big, fat speeding ticket?

There’s nothing like a speeding ticket to start your day off in a frenzy. Find out which one of our GTU hosts is guilty this morning! Plus, Deena breaks down what happens to your skin when you sleep in your makeup, Surae shares why a popular celebrity is insisting that her children share a bedroom, and Ali shares why a new mom recently ghosted all of her non-mom friends. At the end of table talk, check out the most adorable viral video of a toddler and his trusty companion having a “howl-off”!

At the end of GTU, we try out a new method for curling your hair that is all the rage right now on TikTok. Ever tried “sock curls”? Ali teaches us how to achieve these luscious locks!

