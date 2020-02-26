Which condiments always belong in the fridge?

- On Good Things Utah today – A group of college students in New York are just “plane” crazy over Chick-Fil-A! We’ll tell you the lengths they traveled just to buy their favorite food items. Plus, do you store your condiments in the fridge or in the cupboard? We’ll tell you which is best stored cold. And Martha Stewart shares her guilty pleasure. Here’s a hint: it’s not a treat! Plus, the baby milestone trend that is sweeping social media. Why new parents are now grabbing food to use in baby pictures.
- And then morning show host Kelly Ripa is up at 5 am every single day – so what is the first thing she does? We have her routine AND our hosts share what they do before sitting down on the GTU set every morning.
- And at the end of the show, need a middle of the week quick happiness boost? Surae has simple things you can do today to start feeling more positive. Hope you join us for a Wednesday edition of GTU.