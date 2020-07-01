Which bike is best for you? Nick Markosian has the answer!

We had a blast with Nick Markosian, owner of Markosian Auto who filled-in for Brian as announcer today! An avid biker, he brought in some of his own personal collection. He tells us bike sales have exploded since the pandemic.

Nick showed us his family’s favorite bike, road bike, mountain bike, gravel bike, and balance bike for kids, talking us through the details of each!

The Jordan River Parkway, and Murdock Trail, are just a couple of spots you might spot Nick out with his family.

Thanks for hanging out with us and teaching us all things biking today, Nick!