SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The ins and outs of beef can be confusing. Which cut is best for the recipe you are making? Today we are joined by Jana McMurdie to talk about the difference between different roasts. Braden and Jana McMurdie own and run McMurdie Meats and they sell fresh meat in northern Utah.

Chuck roast –

It is the most common used roast

Delicious, rich, beefy flavor

Best for “Sunday Dinner”

Very tender if it is cooked low and slow

Recipes: roast and veggies, beef burgundy, and classic roast beef

Rump roast –

Extra lean roast with minimal marbling

Great in recipes that require thinly sliced cuts or shredded beef

Great beef flavor and is normally a very affordable price

For big families

Recipes: herb crusted roast and veggies, Italian beef sandwiches, shredded beef tacos, and carnitas

Sirloin tip roast –

A very marbled roast

Very versatile

Very affordable

Can be roasted or grilled

Another great option for “Sunday dinner”

Recipes: beef barboca, Mongolian beef, beef tips and gravy, and beef stroganoff

Tri-tip roast –

Shaped like a triangle

Delicious, rich, beef flavor with a widespread of marbling

Very tender roast that should be cooked low and slow

Popular for people who like to smoke and grill meats

Increased price

Recipes: grilled tri-tip, marinated tri-tip, and slow cooker philly cheesesteak sandwiches

Bone-in round roast –

Great texture and flavor for the price

Affordable price and a very common choice

Can be roasted and sliced thin

Recipes: roast beef sandwiches, French dip sandwiches, shredded beef tacos, BBQ beef sandwiches, and beef enchiladas

With being a professional in all things beef they also have some great recipes. They are sharing one with us today. Beef barboca, it is a traditional Mexican dish made with shredded beef.

Ingredients

1 – 3-4lb. beef roast

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon oregano

3 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 cup beef broth

2 tablespoons lime juice

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 package street taco flour shells

Optional toppings: shredded cheese, salsa fresca, cilantro, etc

Directions

In a small bowl, combine beef broth, lime juice and apple cider vinegar together and pour into the bottom of a slow cooker.

In a separate bowl, combine all the seasonings together to make a rub. Rub generously all over the roast and place in the slow cooker.

Cover and cook on low 8-10 hours.

When done cooking, remove roast from slow cooker and shred. If desired, save 1 cup of juice from slow cooker and mix into shredded roast to make moister.

Assemble the street tacos by first warming up the tortillas, then adding in desired amount of beef, cheese and additional toppings.

