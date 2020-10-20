Which actor turned down Ryan Gosling’s part in The Notebook?

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – This is breaking news – did you know that Ryan Gosling may not have been the first choice to play the romantic lead in The Notebook? Actor George Clooney says he actually considered the role ten years earlier. We’ll tell you why he said he decided not to be part of what became a huge hit at the box office.
- Plus, do you embrace everything about your face? Even your scars? One woman says she is on a journey to love every part of herself. She explains why it’s been much harder than it sounds.
- And why not embrace dark lipstick this October – and not just for Halloween? Deena tells us the benefits of adding darker shades to your lips during the winter months. Hope you join us for a Tuesday edition of GTU 2!