Which actor turned down Ryan Gosling’s part in The Notebook?

Did you know that an essential oil diffuser is simple to use, can be placed anywhere throughout your house, and makes it smell genuinely amazing? Put it in a place where you relax and it will bring you a variety of health benefits too. When you diffuse oils they’re turned into a very fine vapor. When mixed with water that mists into the air and is then inhaled. You can enjoy uplifting aromas and the benefits of essential oils easily by getting a diffuser. Today, doTERRA launched two brand new diffusers.

To use a diffuser, just fill it with water and add a few drops of your favorite essential oil or mix a few together to make a new blend. If you follow doTERRA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest, you will find so many fun diffuser blends to create scents for each season.