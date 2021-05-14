Whether you stay in or dine out we have the perfect spots for you

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Whether you decide to stay in Park City or just explore the area, Violeta Granados stopped by the studio to share her favorite spots for you to not only get some great dishes but will give you the best ambiance and overall adventure that will leave you feeling like you left UT.

1. Hearth and Hill

They’re located off of Kimball Junction, features an innovative menu that highlights local specialties as well as dishes from around the world. Giving you a global experience while eating away.

Violeta favorites are:

Ahi Poke Bowl

She loves that their version has that level of spice that’s perfection yet their sliced watermelon adds a sweetness element

Beer-Battered Cauliflower

Carolina gold sauce, chives, chive oil, and pretty much the best-fried cauliflower in town!

Their chicken sandwich- basically sandwich heaven with hot pepper aioli and bacon onion jam which just gives both heat and sweetness with the yummy caramelization of the onions. And when consuming your fries, the homemade ketchup elevates this sandwich experience as it’s so dang good.

2.Versante

They’re located in the Parks Peaks Hotel yet they’re NOTHING like a basic hotel restaurant. You can dine in or even choose to picnic on the grass field next to the restaurant which often hosts weekend concerts.

They feature handcrafted, hearth-baked pizzas like their Pizza Margherita And Spiro and carry the tastiest gluten-free pizzas as well.

I also enjoy the chicken picatta airline chicken breast (the name originates as it was a fancy meal for the airline elite back in the day)

It’s served with potato galette, capers, and a roasted leg.

And of course, everyone needs to have this Chocolate Peanut Butter Delight. It’s served with the dreamiest peanut butter ice cream and it’s all gluten-free.

They serve rustic Italian cuisine and dining there, the Spaghetti Arrabiata (means angry) as it’s got a bit of spice served with their in-house made pasta is a complete Italian experience itself.

and their Roasted Branzino is well, a masterpiece.

They make the most beautifully cooked fish, flakey with a bit of crunch from the crusted almonds and drizzled with lemon.

Lastly, the Citrus Polenta Cake is probably the most enjoyable dessert Violeta had all year. It’s an Italian polenta Twinkie with the most perfectly harmonious sweet yet tart limoncello custard, berries, and whipped cream. She advises against sharing as it’s that good.

