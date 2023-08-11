- On Good Things Utah this morning – LIV golf is in full swing this weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey. And you can watch all tomorrow and Sunday on Utah’s CW30 and the voice you will be hearing is live commentator Jerry Foltz. He joined us via zoom from Bedminster to talk about this upcoming tournament.
- Foltz calls Bedminster a “big boys ballpark”. And says it’s a world-class golf course and as good as anything you’re going to find throughout the nation. And of course, as always is the case, when you come to a property like this, it is in immaculate condition. But it’s the type of golf course that typically favors the guys with a lot more strengths so we’re going to look for maybe Bryson DeChambeau to make it back-to-back wins this week because nobody gets it farther. He just shot 58 and winning Greenbriar last week – and it was in dramatic fashion, a record 58 that has only happened once before in American professional golf.
- When it comes to describing the atmosphere of LIV golf Foltz says it’s a party. He goes on to say, that when golf fans come to an event they want atmosphere, merchandise and music. He says LIV golf provides it all, it’s a good time from start to finish. If you want to watch the greatest players in the game, Foltz will be announcing and the golfers will be playing Bedminster August 11-13th. All the action is airing Saturday and Sunday on Utah’s CW30 11am-4pm.
Where you can watch the greats of golf this weekend
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now