Where you can try rare and natural honey

Need a new idea for a date night or girls night out? Mckay Opeifa has been a beekeeper for over ten years who offers incredible honey tasting events and she even brought four with her today so our hosts could try them.

She said honey tasting is a unique experience where people can come together to gather around good food and indulge in rare honey. She reminds us it’s important to slow down and learn about bees and the honey you’re tasting as you’re walked through this experience. Opeifa’s passion for beekeeping grew as she began to learn more about them. She said it overcame her since their world is so intricate and the bees were even able to teach her.

Commercial beekeepers produce one-third of the world’s demand for honey so other businesses need to make up that difference and she said that’s why there are many different types of honey with added ingredients that make it unnatural.

There were different types of honey she brought with her today including a charcuterie board that pairs perfectly with them. To see the different flavors and how our hosts liked them, be sure to watch the video above!

Opeifa offers private and group tastings where you can try all the best and natural rare honey from all over the world, so visit her website and Instagram for more information!