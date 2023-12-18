TAYLORSVILLE, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Explore the flavors Vietnamese cuisine with Jade’s Corner Deli. Michelle Nguyen, publicist/assistant, and Jade Xa, the manager joined us on the show to share about the new restaurant in Utah. They shared the art of crafting delicious Vietnamese coffee at home. The menu also features sugarcane juice, Vietnamese desserts, spring rolls, and a unique feature- the Beyond Instant Noodle Wall.

Located at 2991 West 4700 South, Taylorsville, UT 84129, Jade’s Corner Deli is offering GTU viewers a Free Drink with an order when you mention Jades Corner Deli Good Things Utah. Expires: 01/27/24 For more information visit Jadescornerdeli.my.canva.site and follow along on social media @Jades_corner_deli

Iced Vietnamese Espresso with Condensed Milk

Ingredients:

– 2 shots of high-quality Vietnamese espresso

– 3 tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk

– Ice cubes

Instructions:

1. Pour condensed milk into the glass.

2. Brew two shots of Vietnamese espresso using a high-quality espresso machine or a Vietnamese coffee filter.

3. Allow the coffee to filter into the glass.

4. Using a long spoon or a stirring stick, gently stir the mixture until the condensed milk is fully incorporated.

5. Taste and adjust the sweetness by adding more condensed milk if desired.

6. Fill the rest of the glass with ice.

7. Stir until drink is cold.

8. Serve immediately and enjoy the refreshing and indulgent flavors of this iced Vietnamese espresso.