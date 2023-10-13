- On Good Things Utah this morning – On October 14, 2023, an annular, or “ring of fire,” solar eclipse will carve a narrow path of annularity from northwest to southeast across eight U.S. states. To experience the annular, or “ring of fire,” phase of the eclipse, you must be located within this narrow path of annularity, with the “ring of fire” lasting the longest at the centerline. But where along the path should you plan to go?
- Remember that since the Moon never entirely covers the Sun during an annular, or “ring of fire,” solar eclipse, you must use special eclipse safety glasses or viewers at all times. Unlike during a total solar eclipse, there is never a time when it’s safe to look with unprotected eyes. The NationalEclipse.com Eclipse Store offers a wide variety of certified safe eclipse glasses and viewers. To avoid confusion, note that references made below to the “western” and “eastern” limits or lines of the eclipse refer respectively to the left/bottom and right/top edges of the eclipse path as it gradually changes its direction from east to south as it travels across the U.S.
- The centerline of the eclipse enters Utah at approximately 9:08am MDT, with annularity beginning in that location at about 10:24am MDT. As it enters Utah, the eclipse track continues its journey through the arid multi-state Great Basin, where the chances for cloud-free skies should be relatively favorable. Farther ahead, the path of annularity crosses over Dixie National Forest, Fishlake National Forest, and Manti-La Sal National Forest. These forested areas will make for scenic eclipse viewing, but remember that the Sun is still only about 30 degrees above the horizon at this point. If you’ll see the eclipse from any of these areas, make sure to position yourself where trees and terrain won’t be in the way. Remember, also, that higher elevations means a greater chance for clouds.
- The eclipse misses any cities of significant population in Utah, never crossing a town with a population of at least 10,000 people. The most populated town over which the eclipse travels in Utah is probably Richfield, where annularity will last for about 4 minutes and 37 seconds in the middle of town, a very generous duration for this eclipse. Richfield is located on Interstate 70, which enters the path from the east and crosses the centerline before terminating its route when it meets up with Interstate 15. I-15 crosses the entire width of the eclipse path, linking Salt Lake City from the north and Las Vegas from the south. You should be able to reach the path from Vegas in under three hours while a trip from Salt Lake will require only about half that time. Both cities, with their extensive lodging options, can serve as basecamps. We hope you tune in as we dive into this Hot Topic this morning and so much more on Good Things Utah!
Where you can see the solar eclipse right here in Utah
by: Nicea DeGering
