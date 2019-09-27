Where you can meet 48 alpacas this weekend!

There is a local gem tucked away in Woodland, Utah that you may not know about. It’s called Blue Moon Ranch, and it’s home to 48 alpacas! Deena Marie paid owners Linda and Ed Gardner a visit to learn more about the farm, and the big event they are throwing there this weekend.

Linda’s love for alpacas began when she saw a picture of their adorable faces, and “fell hopelessly in love.” She tells us the purpose of the alpaca is to grow fiber on their backs and necks. They are similar to cats, they know their names, but don’t always want to come when they are called.

Linda and Ed open their stunning seven-acre property for both scheduled private tours and special events through the year, such as Fall Open Barn Days, which celebrates the harvest of the fleeces. For just $5 per ticket, get up close and personal with the alpacas, take a break by the “beach”, shop in the Yarn Barn for wool, ceramics, soaps, framed art, and more this Saturday September 28th, and Sunday September 29th from 1pm to 4pm.

Tickets and more at bluemoonranch.net