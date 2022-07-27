- On today’s Good Things Utah Hour 2 – McDonald’s wants you to soak up every last bit of summer with a free McFlurry! If there were ever a time to cross your fingers and toes that the McDonald’s McFlurry machine wasn’t broken, it would be this week. The fast food joint is sending out its Camp McDonald’s celebration with buy one, get one free McFlurrys on Wednesday. After a month-long program of discounts—that got us free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches and Iced Coffee—McDonald’s is going out with a bang. On Sunday, July 31, the fast food joint is hosting a virtual concert with Kid Cudi. But before the finale, there are a few promos left, including tomorrow’s buy one, get one free McFlurry deal.
- Plus, have you ever wondered why after a late night you’re stuck with a puffier-than-normal face in the morning? Or after an evening at the bar, your face may tip off your boss the next day that you had one too many drinks? There are many reasons our faces are puffy in the morning, and some are completely out of our control while others are controllable. Here are a few of the possible reasons:
- Gravity
- Certain Medical Conditions
- Genetics
- Alcohol
- Diet
- And speaking of your face, oh, we get it. Washing your face is one of the last things you feel like doing at the end of a long day, but you really should. Sleeping with makeup on can not only lead to clogged pores and breakouts, but also result in premature aging. “If makeup is not washed off at night, offending agents like dust and pollution stay in the skin and have ample time to create damaging free radicals,” explained Dr. Kristina Goldenberg, a New York City-based dermatologist. “Leaving your makeup on won’t give your skin the chance to breathe and recover from all the stressors (like the sun) you’ve exposed it to during the day, further promoting wrinkles and age spots.” To help you keep your complexion healthy and balanced, we turned to a few celebrity makeup artists to pick their brains and find the best makeup removers on the market. Tune in for their expert list or click here for more: https://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/shopping/7-expert-approved-makeup-removers-to-add-to-your-beauty-routine/ar-BB1gC2hi
- We hope you tune in to these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on the second hour of GTU!
